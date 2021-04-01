Euro football: Five substitutes, over 30% fans at venues

Berlin, March 31 : Teams will be allowed to make five substitutions at this year’s Euro 2020 tournament and at the Nations League finals, the ruling body UEFA said on Wednesday.

The Euro, which was originally scheduled for last year but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, starts on June 12 and ends on July 12.

The UEFA executive committee decided to extend the rule allowing two more substitutes than usual “against the background of national and international football calendars affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” and because it was also used in World Cup qualifying, DPA reports.

The rule was introduced last year after play restarted amid the pandemic in a congested calendar.

UEFA also said more spectators would not be capped at 30 per cent stadium of capacity, lifting a coronavirus regulation in place since October.

“Each of UEFA’s 55 members associations faces a different situation with regard to tackling the pandemic, such a cap is no longer needed and that the decision on the number of permitted spectators should fall under the exclusive responsibility of the relevant competent local/national authorities,” UEFA said.

UEFA said that visiting fans remain barred, at least until the Europa League and Champions League finals at the end of May.

Allowing more fans in could see stadiums filled during the Euros which were postponed last year and are now scheduled for June 11-July 11. UEFA doesn’t want the event in 12 stadiums across the continent to take place behind closed doors.

UEFA had originally also planned to decide on a Champions League reform from 2024 but confirmed that it is postponed until the next meeting on April 19.