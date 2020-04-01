menu
Europe coronavirus death toll tops 30,000: AFP tally

Posted by Qayam Updated: April 01, 2020, 1:06 pm IST
Paris: The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 30,000 people in Europe with more than three-quarters of the deaths registered in Italy and Spain, according to an AFP tally at 0700 GMT Wednesday using official figures.

A total of 30,063 deaths have been recorded in Europe out of a total 458,601 cases, making it the continent that has been hit hardest by COVID-19.

The most deaths were recorded in Italy, with some 12,428 fatalities, followed by Spain with 8,189 and France with 3,523.

Source: AFP

