Europe now epicenter of COVID-19; 250 die today in Italy alone

Fiumicino: People walk by a departures monitor at the Rome Leonardo da Vinci international airport, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Italians woke up to yet further virus-containment restrictions after Premier Giuseppe Conte ordered restaurants, cafes and retail shops closed after imposing a nationwide lockdown on personal movement. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Photo: PTI)

A+ A-

Brussels: Europe is now the “epicenter” of the global coronavirus pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization says.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries to use aggressive measures, community mobilization and social distancing to save lives.

“Do not just let this fire burn,” he said.

Italy

No. of cases: 17,000

No.of deaths: 1,266

Italy recorded 250 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period — the most in the country in a single day — as the number of COVID-19 fatalities there reached 1,266, according to official data released on Friday.

Spain

No. of cases: 5,945

No.of deaths: 200

Spain confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus between Friday and Saturday raising its total to 5,945 cases, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy.

Germany

No. of cases: 4,000

No. of deaths: 8

On Saturday morning, the number of Coronavirus cases in Germany stood at 3,675, meaning it doubled since Wednesday and more than tripled in the past six days.

France

No. of cases: 3,660

No.of deaths: 80

The French government has moved to ban gatherings of more than 100 people in public places in French territory to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told TF1 TV.

“We are going to pass this limit on gatherings of 100 people,” he told TF1.

EU states close borders

Meanwhile, at least 10 other countries in Europe are enforcing border closures, including: