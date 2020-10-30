Eva Longoria to star in comedy ‘Unplugging’

Los Angeles, Oct 30 : Actress Eva Longoria will join actor Matt Walsh in upcoming comedy, Unplugging.

Longoria will portray the spouse of Walsh’s character, reports variety.com.

Principal photography has started in Oklahoma observing Covid-19 protocols. Actors Lea Thompson, Keith David, Nicole Byer and Al Madrigal have also joined the film, which marks the directorial debut from Debra Neil-Fisher.

Walsh has penned the script with Brad Morris.

In “Unplugging”, Walsh will be seen taking his onscreen wife away to a remote town for a “digital detox”. Things will turn around when their romantic weekend turns into a disastrous experience with unearthly encounters and bizarre locals.

Longoria will also be seen in an untitled sci-fi film opposite Ice Cube from director Rich Lee. She also has “Sylvie’s Love” coming up, co-starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha. Longoria will make her feature directorial debut in 2021 with the biopic “Flamin’ Hot”.

Source: IANS

