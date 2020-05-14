Evacuation flights land at Hyderabad airport today

Hyderabad: GMR-led Hyderabad Airport on Thursday handled two flights under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The fifth evacuation flight of Air India AI 1612 from Manila via Delhi landed at the airport at 01:58 AM with 149 passengers while sixth evacuation flight of Air India AI 104 landed here at 08:22 AM with 163 passengers from Washington via Delhi.

Under Vande Bharat Mission, India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7 amid lockdown.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.