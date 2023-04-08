Evaluation of SSC papers to begin on April 13

Hyderabad: Telangana SSC examinations are coming to an end on April 11 and the officials of the education department have decided to start the evaluation of examination papers from April 13. The process of evaluation of answer sheets will continue for nine days till April 21.

As many as 18 centres have been set up in 11 districts of the state for evaluation of examination papers. The first two papers of class 10 examinations were leaked and there has been an uproar across the state. Several teachers have been suspended and the culprits have also been arrested which have caused a wave of concern among the students and the students.

In Utnur district of Telangana, the staff of the postal department has also been suspended for negligence after the bundle of examination questions disappeared. Later, the circle inspector announced the recovery of the bundle of missing answer sheets. Education department officials said the answer sheets went missing after handing over them to the postal department. A total of 1,011 students appeared for the examination in five centres in Utnoor mandal headquarters.

Earlier, the second language Hindi was allegedly leaked at an exam centre in Warangal just as the exam commenced at 9.30 am on Tuesday following which Kamalapur police at Warangal arrested Bandi Sanjay and three others on charges of their alleged involvement in the SSC Hindi question paper leak case. However, a local court at Warangal Hanamkonda granted conditional bail to Telangana BJP chief.

On day one of the exams, Monday, the Telugu question paper was leaked through WhatsApp by a teacher who was on duty as an invigilator at an exam centre at a government school in Tandur, Vikarabad.

Amidst the tense situation, the evaluation of class 10 examination papers has become a big challenge. Special attention is being paid by the government. Higher officials of the education department have issued orders to DEOs to take all precautionary measures in the evaluation of papers.