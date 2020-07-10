EVDM sets up asset protection cell

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) has launched Parks, Lakes & Layout Open Spaces Protection Cell (Assets Protection Cell) enabling citizens to post complaints on encroachment of Parks, Lakes & Layout Open spaces in GHMC limits.

The Directorate of (EVDM) has provided a Toll Free No. 1800-599-0099 for the citizens to call and register their complaints. The protection cell operator receives the calls on a toll free number and registers their complaint.

Every complaint is assigned with a unique complaint number and the same is assigned to the Assistant Enforcement Officer (AEO) of Directorate of EVDM of the respective circle zones immediately. The AEO who ever receives the complaint will call the complainant for further details if required and start the enquiry.

The citizens who ever gives the complaint can either provide his/her details or can give complaint anonymously. The details of the complainant will not be revealed.

The Assets Protection Cell is launched on July 6 and number of calls received so far are as follows:

Number of Calls Received in Asset Protection Cell 06-07-2020 07-07-2020 08-07-2020 Cumulative Lakes 13 11 15 39 Parks 13 17 9 39 Open Spaces 15 38 10 63 Total 41 66 34 141 Out of GHMC 275 227 184 686 Total Calls Received 316 293 218 827

Number of Calls Received in GHMC 06-07-2020 07-07-2020 08-07-2020 Cumulative LB Nagar 14 15 7 36 Charminar 4 11 4 19 Secunderabad 3 8 8 19 Khairatabad 6 8 1 15 Kukatpally 7 10 7 24 Serlingampally 7 14 7 28 Total 41 66 34 141

Apart from GHMC, 686 calls were received from other districts of Telangana. As the Asset Protection Cell is launched for GHMC limits, the complaints of GHMC were only taken so far.

The Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development has given orders to register the complaints which are out of GHMC also and the same shall be forwarded to the respective unit officers and Municipal Commissioners through mail. This process is being formulated and procedure is set forth.

The Assets Protection Cell will be working from 10 AM to 6 PM on all working days.