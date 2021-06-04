Eve of World Environment Day

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 4th June 2021 8:55 pm IST
New Delhi: A ragpicker stands on a pile of garbage at a dumping site, on the eve of World Environment Day, at Ghazipur in New Delhi, Friday, June 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Birds perch on a pile of garbage at a dumping site, on the eve of World Environment Day, at Ghazipur in New Delhi, Friday, June 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Birds fly over a pile of garbage at a dumping site, on the eve of World Environment Day, at Ghazipur in New Delhi, Friday, June 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: A ragpicker collects reusable items from a pile of garbage at a dumping site, on the eve of World Environment Day, at Ghazipur in New Delhi, Friday, June 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
