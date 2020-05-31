Even a ‘Bahubali PM’ could not face corona pandemic: Sibal

New Delhi: A day after the Narendra Modi-led NDA government patted itself on the completion of first year of its rule in the second term, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday took a jibe at Modi, saying that even the “Bahubali Prime Minister could not face the coronavirus pandemic and pushed the country into more distress”.

The senior Congress leader lashed out at the Centre for what he called “mishandling of a pandemic that forced people into a crisis”.

“During the lockdown crisis, people helped each other. After March 24, the government had to subside its divisive agenda; prior to the lockdown, the government agenda was only on polarisation,” he said.

Sibal cited National Population Register, Citizenship (Amendment) Act and misuse of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against activists and said while the Union Home Minister stated in Parliament that the amended UAPA will be used against terrorists only but just the opposite was happening.

Sibal said that people walking on the roads to their native states are a testimony of the government’s “apathy” as many people have lost their lives due to starvation.

The Congress leader alleged that the Prime Minister has not able to handle the migrant crisis.

“Nepal is looking in our eyes and there is the standoff with China — why is the Prime Minister not looking them in their eyes,” asked Sibal.

He also asked the government to come clean on the standoff and tell the people about the real picture. Even Rahul Gandhi had earlier made the demand.

He also lashed out at the Solicitor General over his ‘vultures and prophets of dooms’ comments during a Supreme Court hearing.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.