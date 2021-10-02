‘Even Mosques and Qurans were not spared’: Father of Moinul Haque recounts horrors

Hyderabad: About a week ago, during an eviction drive violating court orders in Sipajhar of Assam’s Darrang district, the police shot dead two people, including a boy, as they were protesting illegal evictions. Days after the inicident, the families of the victims still can’t fully fathom what transpired that day.

“When I heard the photographer was arrested, I was a little relieved but the pain will not go away,” Maqbool Ali, father of 33-year-old Moinul Haque told TRT World. Moinul Haque was killed in police firing, followed by subsequent stomping of his body by a photographer working with the Assam government. Moinul Haque was the sole breadwinner for his parents, wife and three kids.

Furthermore, Ali said that the police set fire to a table in which he had kept Rs 26,000 and 800 kilograms of jute stored inside his house.

“I’ve lost everything. How will poor people like us survive? Is this happening because we’re Muslims? Even our mosques and Qurans were not spared,” Ali told Makepeace Sitlhoun who is a journalist from Assam.

‘Terror Force’ of fascist, communal & bigoted Govt. shooting at its own citizens. Also, who is the person with camera? Someone from our ‘Great Media’ orgs?



The appeal of these villagers, against eviction, is pending in the High Court. Couldn’t the Govt wait till court order? pic.twitter.com/XI5N0FSjJd — Ashraful Hussain (@AshrafulMLA) September 23, 2021

Ainuddin, the younger brother of Moinul Haque told Al Jazeera “The police shot him in the chest. The photographer thrashed him. They kept thrashing him even after he was dead.” The video of the stomping of Moinul Haque’s bullet-ridden body by a photographer had gone viral.

Moinul Haque’s father says that his son’s dead body was hung up side down on a JCB truck and dragged away. He was the only breadwinner in the family & leaves behind his wife, two kids.

After the so-called anti-encroachment drive, upto 1,300 families have been rendered homeless and living in makeshift tin houses.

Tears roll down the eyes of Moinul Haque’s daughter as she had become homeless after her house was demolished by Hindutva regime lost her Father who was shot down by Assam Police.

Appeal to Hyderabadis and Siasat readers:

Siasat.com on behalf of the editor in chief Zahid Ali Khan and secretary of Faiz-e-Aam trust, Ifteqar Hussain would like to appeal to our readers and supporters to help the 13 member family of Moinul Haque which was solely dependent on his and is now struggling a lot. Here are the details of his wife:

Name: Mrs Mamataj Begum

Account Number: 31594961364

IFSC: SBIN0012977

Account type: Savings Bank Account

CIF Number: 85957232012

State Bank of India, Mangaldoi Bazar

The management of siasat.com would also like to thank Mr Zamseer Ali for helping out with information.