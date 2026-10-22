Ever imagined having Mandi in space? Hyderabad has a place for it

You may have tried different kinds of mandi in Hyderabad, from traditional floor seating and private cabins to restaurants with unique themes. But have you ever imagined enjoying mandi surrounded by planets, galaxies and alien-inspired decor, as if you were dining in outer space?

HIYYA Space Mandi brings this unusual concept to Hyderabad, located at first floor Vasavi Grand, next to Ameerpet Metro station combining traditional mandi flavours with a luxurious, space-themed ambience. For those who love exploring new restaurants, this place offers an experience that goes beyond food.

A cosmic world inside a restaurant

The first thing that catches your attention at HIYYA Space Mandi is its striking interiors. Giant planet-like domes in shades of blue, orange and purple create the feeling of stepping into a galaxy. The ceiling features celestial displays and colourful galaxy-inspired lighting, making the entire dining area look futuristic.

The restaurant’s space theme continues through its decor, with astronaut figures and alien-inspired motifs and figures in neon colour, a rocket at the entrance adding to the cosmic atmosphere. Glowing lights, planetary installations and reflective surfaces bring different elements together to create the feeling of dining inside a space station.

Unlike conventional mandi restaurants, where the focus is usually on seating arrangements and food, HIYYA makes the surroundings an important part of the experience. The interiors offer plenty of interesting corners for photographs and videos, making it an appealing destination for social media enthusiasts.

The restaurant also promotes private cabins and planet-pod mandi seating, offering diners a more distinctive setting to enjoy their meal. Whether you are planning a family outing, meeting friends or celebrating a special occasion, the unusual decor gives you another reason to visit.

For children, the planet-inspired surroundings can make dining more exciting, while adults can enjoy the novelty of a restaurant that looks very different from the usual eateries around the city.

What is on the menu?

While the interiors take you beyond Earth, the menu focuses on familiar mandi favourites. Options include chicken and mutton mandi, along with seafood varieties such as fish and crab mandi.

Vegetarians can look out for Gutti Vankaya Mandi, featuring stuffed brinjal served with mandi rice. This regional twist adds an Andhra touch to a menu commonly associated with meat-based dishes.

New branch in Kompally

After opening its Ameerpet outlet, inaugurated by actress Sreeleela, HIYYA Space Mandi is expanding to Kompally. The new branch at Fairmount Downtown is scheduled to be inaugurated by actress Faria Abdullah on October 22, 2026, at 7 pm onwards.

For Hyderabadis looking for something different, HIYYA Space Mandi offers a chance to explore a cosmic setting while enjoying a much-loved local dining favourite.