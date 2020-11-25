Every Rohingya protected by Owaisi will be removed: Tejasvi Surya

Hyderabad: Amid the heated-up Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election campaign, BJP’s Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday stated that every single Rohingya refugee that AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi “tries to protect will be thrown out”.

“Every single infiltrator living illegally inside the country will be removed. There is no doubt about it. Let Owaisi not be in his Disneyland, dreamland. Every single Rohingya that he tries to protect will be thrown out by us,” the BJP leader said.

Name of Hyderabad

Asked about his proposal to change the name of Hyderabad to Bhagya Nagar, Surya told reporters it is not about changing the name, but the demography. “In old Hyderabad, people are moving out from most Hindu colonies. Why is this happening? Why are Hindus are forced to come out from old colonies? They have come out and settled in the new part of the city. Who is responsible for this politics? It is Owaisi,” he asked.

Surya lashed out at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Owaisi following his comment on BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s statement of conducting “surgical strike in the old city of Hyderabad”, earlier on Tuesday.

“A BJP leader said that if they win elections, then they’ll conduct surgical strikes in the old city to remove Pakistanis and Rohingyas. I want to ask the BJP, on whom will you conduct the surgical strikes. All those living here are citizens of India. I give you 24 hours to tell how many Pakistanis and Rohingya people live here,” Owaisi asked.

MP Kimar said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and AIMIM were trying to win the GHMC polls with the “Rohingyas, illegal Pakistani and Afghanistani voters”.

GHMC polls

“The GHMC polls should be conducted without the illegal voters from Pakistan, and Afghanistan and the Rohingyas. We will conduct a surgical strike in the old city once we win the polls,” Kumar said while campaigning for the polls in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, reacting to the ruling TRS’s statement that the BJP-led central government hasn’t provided the state with any funds, Surya said Telangana already has adequate money. “First, the Telangana government must give an account of how the money has been spent and where has it been spent. People know that only the contractors close to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao are being benefited from the funds.”

The GHMC polls will be held on December 1 and results will be declared on December 4.

Source: ANI