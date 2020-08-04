Every transfer takes its course: Solskjaer

Manchester, Aug 4 : Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t reveal much about the Old Trafford giants’ moves in the transfer mart.

United are heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho with European media reports suggesting that the winger is in advanced talks to finalise a transfer.

“This transfer window is a long one,” Solskjaer told reporters on Tuesday ahead of the club’s Europa League clash with LASK. “Every transfer takes its course. It is what it is, so if there is any news we will update you.”

According to German outlet BILD, the two clubs are in advanced talks regarding Sancho’s transfer and a fee in the region of 108 million pounds is being reported.

Dortmund is set for a huge profit considering they acquired his services for just 8 million pounds from City. This amount will make him the most expensive player in the history of the club.

Currently, Paul Pogba tops the chart after United parted ways with 89 million pounds to bring him back to the club from Juventus in 2016.

It is also being reported that Sancho will be earning in excess of 300,000 pounds per week, which will make him one of the highest earners not just at Old Trafford but also in the Premier League.

Source: IANS

