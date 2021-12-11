Everything about Katrina’s dad Mohammad Kaif who is from Kashmir

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal finally married the love of his life Katrina Kaif in a super-lavish wedding on December 9. The regal affair took place at Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan in the presence of their close friends and family. While fans have been drooling over VicKat’s dreamy pictures, one thing that many are noticing is the absence of Kat’s father on her big day. It was Kat’s mom Suzanne Turquotte who walked her down the aisle.

There’s very little information about Katrina’s father Mohammad Kaif on internet. Keep reading to know it.

About Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif, who hails from Kashmir, owns a company (name and other details not known) in London. According to reports, Kaif has now shifted his base to America.

Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte and Mohammed Kaif got divorced when the Tiger 3 actress was very younger. He reportedly to the United States post his split. Since then, Katrina and her siblings are not in any contact with their father.

(Image Source: Twitter)

In fact, Kat and her siblings even took up their mother’s maiden name – Katrina Turquotte, Stephanie Turquotte, Christine Turquotte, Natacha Turquotte, Melissa Turquotte, Isabelle Turquotte, Sonia Turquotte and on brother — Sebastien Turquotte.

Katrina and Isabelle changed their names to Kaif after entering the Bollywood industry for ease of pronunciation.

When Katrina Kaif spoke about her father

Katrina Kaif has often stated in interviews how she misses the presence of a father figure in her life and how the separation from Mohammed Kaif affected the young child. She was qouted saying, “My dad, unfortunately, and not out of choice, has had no influence on our upbringing, on our religious or social or moral bearings. When I see friends who have wonderful fathers who are like pillars of support for their families, I say, if only I had that. But instead of complaining, I should be grateful for all the other things I have.”

Katrina Kaif’s wedding photos

Katrina on Saturday shared a string of pictures on Instagram from her wedding festivities. The actress is covered in haldi (turmeric) and is all smiles as she poses with her hubby Vicky.

Vicky too shared a few pictures, which features his father putting haldi on him, posing with Katrina and his groom squad putting water on him.

For the caption, the two wrote: “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi.”