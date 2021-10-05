Everything we know about Mouni Roy’s marriage with Dubai-based businessman

Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy has been making headlines owing to her personal life for a while now. Earlier this year, there were reports that the Naagin actress is in a committed relationship with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar. And now, according to latest buzz, the couple is planning exchange the wedding vows in January 2022.

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy (Instagram)

The rumours started doing rounds on internet after Mouni Roy’s cousin Vidyut Roysarkar, as per the India Today report, revealed that she will be getting married in January 2022. He added that the gala wedding will be taking place either in Dubai or Italy and special receptions will be hosted in India.

However, fans are waiting for an official word from Mouni Roy who has been keeping mum over the reports.

For the unversed, Mouni Roy spent her lockdown in Dubai with her sister, brother-in-law and their kids. It was that period when she reportedly bonded with Suraj and the two have ended up being inseparable.

According to a report in The Times of India, Mouni is extremely close to Suraj’s parents and family and is ready to take her relationship to the next level. The newsportal quoted a source saying, “Her comfort level with his parents will be one of the major factors in precipitating her decision.”

The actress also welcomed the New Year with Suraj Nambiar and his family in Dubai. In a video, which was shared by Mouni on Instagram on New Year, the actress can be seen referring to Suraj’s parents as “mom” and “dad”.

It was also widely reported that Mouni’s mother met up with Suraj’s parents to discuss the nuptials at actress Mandira Bedi’s residence.

In terms of work, Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. The film released in 2018. Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China are some of the other film she has been part of. Mouni is currently awaiting the release of her next film, Brahmastra, which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia in important roles.

She has also featured various television serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Junoon Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, among others. Mouni Roy is best known for her role in serial Naagin.