Everything will be remembered: Rahul on deaths due to O2 shortage

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi once again targeted the government over the deaths due to shortage of oxygen during the second wave of Covid, saying everything will be remembered.

I a short tweet in Hindi, Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, said, “Everything will be remembered.”

He tweeted with the hashtag of OxygenShortage and also attached a video showing people searching for oxygen cylinders and carrying their loved ones for the oxygen during the second wave of the pandemic.

The government has faced flak after it informed the Rajya Sabha that no deaths were reported due to lack of oxygen during the second wave.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP K.C. Venugopal on Thursday moved a privilege motion against Minister of State for Health Bharti Pravin Pawar who informed the Rajya Sabha two days ago that no one died due to a shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the Covid pandemic.