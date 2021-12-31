Evidence of open leeway to narcissistic idiots: Owaisi on Pinky Chaudhary’s threat

Hyderabad: “Evidence of open leeway to narcissistic idiots in Modi-Yogi’s ‘nizam’ (rule)” said, president of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi in a response to Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinky Chaudhary’s open threat to behead him.

“Teri Gardan katkar mera naam badhaenge,” Pinky Chaudhary said in an open incitement to violence against Owaisi.

“Is this possible without his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) blessings?,” Owaisi questioned on Twitter.

“History will bear witness that there will be punishment for every oppressor. And those seated in powerful positions, and remain silent, are indicating their consent (to the behavior of the oppressors),” said Owaisi.

“Tomorrow their names will be written in the darkest pages of history, by the will of Allah,” he tweeted.

In the video that surfaced on social media, on Friday, Chaudhary can be seen delivering a speech in J.D. Public School in Ghaziabad, inciting Hindutva supporters and members of the Hindu Raksha Dal, to behead Owaisi.

“As long as the warriors and volunteers of Hindu Raksha Dal work together as a unit and follow the path of Hindutva, they will behead you (Owaisi) and make my name,” Chaudhary can be heard saying.

He was applauded by the crowd and slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ were raised after his speech.