Evincing change, UP bureaucracy starts changing gears

Kulsum Mustafa

Even before the seven-phase assembly elections draws to a close on 7th March, there is a visible change in the mood shift of the state bureaucracy in Uttar Pradesh. With a strong expectation of Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party Alliance coming to power in the state, there appears a desperate inclination to shift gears and drive towards the winning side. There is an obvious re-allocation race for reconnecting with the powers that will hold the reign of the state. Even the officers who have held the fringes of Yogi Aditynath’s saffron robe are now trying to snuggle up to those colleagues who have in Yogi’s regime been holding obscure posts but are expected to be given lucrative posts when Akhilesh takes over.

The aptest example is doing the rounds in social media is the color change in official signboards, some government buildings, and starting of renovation work at some of Akhilesh’s mega-projects including Gyaneshwar Mishr Parkin Lucknow. Visuals of District Magistrate Nitish Kumar’s office board at Ayodhya changing colors from till now saffron to green and then later to red is trending and the subject of all political debates. It is being projected as a sure sign of how bureaucracy has gauged which way the wind is blowing.

Not a recent development

This is not a recent development, UP officers have been most keenly looking for feedback on who will next inherit the throne. This information is vital for them for the sooner they know it the earlier they could start shifting their loyalty gears.

“Bureaucracy in UP has been on the decline. It has been kneeling backward for the last 15 years. Each party chose its favorite Babus on whom they put the load of their political will,” said Capt S K Dwivedi, ex CEO of Yamuna Expressway. He retired in 2014, as secretary, UP Human Rights Commission.

According to Capt Dwivedi, the job of an IAS officer is to act as a bridge between the people and the political bosses. It is his duty to maintain this balance as an able administer. He said there were many politicians who have instead made the officers serve as personal attendants of the ruling political bosses. Those officers who refused to accept these orders bowed out gracefully and were shifted to insignificant posts, but there were many who agreed to serve on these terms but were smart enough to ensure that side by side they also served their own personal interests. The Captain bemoaned the fact that over the years the number of spineless officers has increased.

Big change at public expense

While Capt Dwivedi was not ready to comment on the results of these polls he did say that he is aware of those from his fraternity who are falling over each other to establish a good rapport with those bureaucrats whom they think will be part of the privileged lot in the new government.

With just five days left for the counting, it is not long before the mandate will be out. But this time in Uttar Pradesh it will not be just the faces in the bureaucracy that will change but the colors of the government buildings, official signboards, and much more.

A big change, but sadly at public expense. Time the state chose a neutral color sparing money in the state exchequer for more pressing public needs.