Ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain sent to judicial custody

New Delhi, Sep 10 : Former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain has been sent to judicial custody (Tihar Jail) in a money laundering case filed against him related to the Delhi Riots case.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju appearing for the ED appraised a single judge bench of the High Court presided by Yogesh Khanna on Tuesday that the agency has not sought Hussain’s further custody and he has been handed over to the Tihar Jail.

“We are not seeking his further custody and have handed him over to the Tihar Jail,” said the ED.

The submissions came in while the court was hearing a petition filed by Hussain challenging a trial court order which had extended his remand granted to the ED.

On August 27, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) had cancelled the membership of Hussain and he is no longer a Municipal Councillor from the Aam Aadmi Party. He was suspended from the post after his name cropped out pursuant to the riots.

