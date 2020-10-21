Ex-ACP Iqbal Shaikh files defamation suit against Arnab Goswami

Mumbai: Iqbal Shaikh, former assistant commissioner of police (ACP) has filed a defamation suit against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami and ARG Outlier Media Network Private Limited.

He alleged that a sustained defamation campaign was run against Mumbai Police for the latter’s probe in the TRP scam case.

Seeking an injunction be issued, restraining the channels from discussing the case either directly or indirectly, the former officer also claimed damages of Rs 5 lakh for causing mental agony and loss of reputation, having been a decorated officer of the institution.

Former ACP Iqbal Shaikh has received President’s Police Medal for Gallantry. Saying that the “smear campaign” has aggrieved him, Iqbal Shaikh said he takes pride in his legacy in the illustrious force. He alleged that the smear campaign has caused harm to his reputation, as he is a former police officer.

Former ACP filed the suit through advocate Abha Singh before the City Civil Court. According to The Free Press Journal, the suit accused Goswami as misusing his position and “serving his private interest as owner of the TV channel, to wriggle out of the case”.