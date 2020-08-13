Ex AFMI President demands Bharat Ratna for Rahat Indori

By Mohammed Hussain Updated: 13th August 2020 8:28 pm IST
Rahat Indori Must Be Honoured with Bharat Ratna: Ex AFMI President Khutbuddin Mohammed
Rahat Indori. Image: Twitter

Hyderabad: Dr. Mohammed Khutbuddin, former President of American Federation of Muslims of India has appealed to the central government to honour Dr Rahat Indori posthumously with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. The celebrated Indian poet passed away while undergoing Covid treatment at a hospital on August 11 at 70.

Dr Khutbuddin, US-based psychologist of Hyderabadi origin and once a personal advisor to legendary boxer Mohammed Ali, said “Rahat Indori was a heartthrob to millions of secular Indians, and a true patriot which reflected in his works.”

He was a prominent poet, who will remain alive for eternity through his extraordinary works that touched every common man. He was fearless, a trait that reflected in his personality and literary works. He was a philosopher, poet of Urdu and Hindi, lyricist for many Bollywood songs and a simple person. He adds that courage and fearlessness were his distinction.

“A rare poet who never compromised on his principles, Rahat Indori’s shayari challenged the fascist entities to the core. He was a beacon of true love, liberty, courage and a true nationalist”, he said while adding that the government of India must consider honouring him with the Bharat Ratna.

