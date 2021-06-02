Ex-Andhra MP’s son found dead in Hyderabad hotel

Hyderabad: Maganti Ravindranath Chowdhary, the son of former MP from Andhra Pradesh, Maganti Babu, has been found dead at a star hotel in Hyderabad.

Ravindranath, who was staying at the star hotel in Banjara Hills for the last few days, was to vacate the hotel room on Tuesday evening. When he did not come out of his room, the hotel staff tried to contact him. As there was no response to the repeated knocks on the door, they alerted the police who rushed to the hotel and broke open the door.

Ravindranath, aged around 30 years, was found lying on the floor. He had reportedly vomited blood. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The police have shifted the body to the government-run Osmania Hospital for autopsy after registering a case of death under suspicious circumstances. Further probe is underway.

Ravindranath was said to be suffering from liver cirrhosis and had come to Hyderabad on May 28 for treatment. He had checked into a star hotel on Banjara Hills Road.

Maganti Babu, who is a leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and a former MP from Eluru, had lost his elder son Maganti Ramchandran (37) in March this year. Ramchandran had died at a hospital in Eluru after brief illness. Both his sons had become active in politics of late.

TDP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the death of Ravindranath. He spoke to Maganti Babu over phone and conveyed his condolences.

Naidu said losing two sons in a span of four months is a huge loss for Maganti Babu. He said the party stands with his family in this hour of grief.