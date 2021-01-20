Ex-Arunachal Pradesh Governor Mata Prasad passes away

By IANS|   Published: 20th January 2021 2:59 pm IST
Lucknow, Jan 20 : Former Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Mata Prasad, passed away here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

He was 96 years old.

He had been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Tuesday evening with diagnosis of multi-organ failure, requiring life-saving supportive therapies.

He was brought to SGPGIMS from a private hospital in a critical condition.

Mata Prasad belonged to Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

He served as minister in the Congress government in UP in 1988- 89 and appointed Governor of Arunachal Pradesh in 1993.

