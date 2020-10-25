Ex-Assam CM recovers from Covid, discharged from hospital after 60 days

Guwahati, Oct 25 : Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi (85) was discharged from the hostpital after more than 60 days on Sunday after he recovered from the Covid-19 infection, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma in a tweet said, “Former Chief Minister of Assam Sri Tarun Gogoi has been discharged from Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) today (Sunday) after 60 days of hospitalisation. His further treatment shall continue in his official residence under the supervision of the Doctors from medical college. My best wishes.”

Gogoi, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 25, was administered plasma therapy after his condition deteriorated. A nine-member team of doctors, headed by Jogesh Sarma, the head of the GMCH’s Pulmonary Medicine Department, was constituted for the treatment of Gogoi, the Chief Minister for 15 years until the BJP came to power in 2016.

According to the Assam Health Department officials, the Covid-19 positivity rate has sharply come down to 1.4 per cent whereas the recovery rate has increased to 89.61 per cent.

“The Covid death rate has also dropped to 0.44 per cent. Assam has so far tested over 45 lakh samples,” he said.

The officials said that of the 2,03,967 persons who tested corona positive in Assam, 1,82,791 recovered whereas 906 patients succumbed to the disease.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.