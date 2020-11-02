Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi put on ventilator support in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 2 : Nine days after his discharge from a hospital after he recovered from the Covid-19 infection, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has been admitted to a hospital and put on ventilator support after the veteran Congress leader’s health condition deteriorated, hospital sources said on Monday.

The 85-year-old politician complained of uneasiness on Sunday night, after which he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

GMCH superintendent Abhijit Sarma said that a team of doctors is monitoring his health. “We have put Gogoi on non-invasive ventilator support and his oxygen saturation level is normal now. He is mentally stable and conscious,” Sarma told the media.

The three-time chief minister, Gogoi was discharged from the hospital on October 25 after he recovered from the Covid-19 infection and other post-recovery complications after more than 60 days.

He was administered plasma therapy and subsequently became stable.The octogenarian Congress leader was under observation of the team of nine doctors at his official residence.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.