Ex-Associate Professor of OU Khaja Moinuddin passes away

Hyderabad: Former Associate Professor of OU and employee of Siasat Technologies Limited, Syed Khaja Moinuddin passed away at the age of 78 years. He breathed his last on Friday, 27th March at 9:55 p.m.

Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered after Zohar prayer at Ek Khana Masjid, Chanchalguda and Tadfeen will be done at the Masjid’s graveyard.

Professional background

He completed his schooling and intermediate education from City College. Later, he obtained a graduation degree from Anwar-ul-Uloom College.

He also had seven post-graduation degrees in English, linguistics, Islamic Studies, Library Science.

After completing his education, he started his career as an Islamic Studies lecturer in Anwar ul Uloom in 1973. In 1977, he joined OU. He retired as Associate Professor in 2005.

He taught English at Nizam College Arts College and PG science college Saifabad. He was a consultant in the Translation Department of MANUU.

He was also an employee of Siasat Technologies Limited.

Personal background

He was born in Hyderabad. He is survived by two daughters and one son.

