Ex-BSF commandant held in illegal cattle trade case

New Delhi, Nov 17 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) commandant in an illegal cattle trade case filed against him and other public servants two months ago.

Satish Kumar, the then commandant of BSF’s 36 Battalion, was arrested from Kolkata. He will be produced before a special court here on Wednesday.

The CBI on September 21 filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Kumar, three other persons and some unidentified public servants and persons on the allegations of illegal trade of cattle along the West Bengal-Bangladesh border.

The CBI said that some persons in connivance with public servants used to smuggle cattle through the India-Bangladesh border.

The central probe agency has also conducted searches at the the premises of the accused as the investigation is continuing.

Source: IANS

