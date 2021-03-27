Ex-CDC chief believes COVID-19 emerged from Wuhan lab

The virus causing COVID-19 could be a result of an experiment gone wrong, which led to its escape from Wuhan’s laboratory, Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s ex-director Robert Redfield said.

“It’s not unusual for respiratory pathogens that are being worked on in a laboratory to infect the laboratory worker. … That’s not implying any intentionality,” Redfield, the American virologist said, in an interview with CNN.

Earlier, reports by some researchers said that the Coronavirus was a result of a possible mutation by animals mainly bats which infects humans.

“I do not believe this somehow came from a bat to a human and at that moment in time, that the virus came to the human, became one of the most infectious viruses that we know in humanity for human-to-human transmission.”

After a whole year of the pandemic, we still have been getting variants of the virus attacks, some being more efficient in transference than others. “I just don’t think this makes biological sense,” Redfield said.

“It’s my opinion, right? But I am a virologist. I have spent my life in virology.” Redfield added.

The virus was first found in the December of 2019 with many scientists openly stating their belief it appeared at a wet market situated near the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

World Health Organization concluded recently that it was “extremely unlikely” that the virus could have been a lab accident and that it likely infected the animals before it spread to human beings.