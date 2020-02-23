Ex-CIC welcomes Shaheen Bagh protesters’ move

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Information Officer Wajahat Habibullah, who has been assisting the interlocutors in dialogue with the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh, has welcomed the protesters’ initiative to clear the blockade.

Speaking to IANS over phone, Habibullah said, “I welcome the move by the protestors. It’s really good news.”

When asked if the interlocutors have succeeded in their efforts, the former CIC said, “At this point, it would be premature to say this.”

The passage between Kalindi Kunj and Nodia (via Road No. 9, Okhla) which was blocked for more than two months due to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests at Shaheen Bagh was opened on Saturday.

The “breakthrough” came after the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors assured the protesters that their demands would be taken up before the Supreme Court.

DCP South East R.P. Meena visited the site to review the situation. However, the barricades are partially placed and the police are checking every car passing through the passage.

The passage was blocked after protests continued in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The move comes four days after the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors to initiate talks with the protesters at Shaheen Bagh.