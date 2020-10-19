Ex-CM Chandy in isolation after driver tests positive

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19 : Two-time former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Monday went into isolation after his driver tested Covid positive.

“It was last night, the news came his driver had turned positive. On account of this he has cancelled his trip to be with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi who arrived at Kozhikode to go around his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency,” said a close aide of Chandy.

Chandy who turns 77 on October 31 admitted that ever since Covid pandemic outbreak in March, it has been tough for him remaining indoors, an experience he never thought he would have to face.

