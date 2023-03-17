Ex-cop Mohd Khasim presents 16 medals he won to Telangana police

Hyderabad: Mohammed Qasim presented 16 medals to the police department museum, which he received at the national and state levels during his tenure as Superintendent of Police (SP) in various capacities. Mohammed Qasim, who retired in September 2000 was also an excellent athlete.

During his service, Qasim participated as an athlete in the All India Police Meet, All India Open Athletic Championship, All India Police Games, and Andhra Pradesh Sports Council Meet, where he won 10 gold medals and six silver medals.

Instead of keeping these highly prestigious medals with himself, he presented them to the police department to inspire young police officers.

On this occasion, Telangana Director General of Police Anjani Kumar said that young police officers working in the department should maintain their physical fitness and participate in sports competitions to bring fame to the department. Anjani Kumar was the chief guest at the function where retired police officer Mohammad Qasim presented to the police museum several gold and silver medals he won during his service.

Speaking at the program organized at the Police Academy, the DGP said that it is a great thing that Qasim, who worked as a police officer, while performing his duties effectively, on the other hand, participated in national and international police sports competitions and won many medals. Qasim is said to be a role model for current youth police officers.

On the occasion, Inspector General G Tarun Joshi, who is an expert in mountaineering, said that he would soon climb Mount Everest.