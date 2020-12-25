Ex-DG upset with K’taka rejecting proposal to rename city cricle after late IPS officer

Bengaluru, Dec 25 : A row has erupted over Karnataka government reportedly turning down a proposal to rename the Varthuru Kodi circle in Whitefield in the city after late IPS officer K. Madhukar Shetty.

Expressing deep displeasure over this decision, former Director General and Inspector General of Police, Shankar Bidari, said in an emotional post on Facebook, “I feel very sad today. I am pondering as to what may be the reasons to reject this noble proposal to perpetuate the memory of an honest and principled officer, who worked hard and sincerely throughout his career.”

He added that rejection by the state government is nothing but an injustice done to the memory of an honest officer who led a principled life. Bidiari said that Shetty was snatched away by fate when he was in the prime of his life and career.

The former DGP observed that Karnataka has had Chief Ministers such as Kadidal Manjappa, S. Nijalingappa , B.D. Jatti, S.R. Kanthi, Ramakrishna Hegde, Veerendra Patil and S.R. Bommai, who regarded and respected honest officers.

“Karnataka also had a Chief Minister like H.D. Devegowda, who approved the proposal within seconds of hearing it to rename a very important circle after a traffic head constable, Timmaih, even before the latter’s body was buried. Timmaih had sacrificed his life in diligent performance of his traffic duty,” he said.

Bidari said that Shetty was more than a son to him. “Now it is tormenting me that the Karnataka government has rejected a proposal sent by the BBMP to name the Vartur Kodi circle as Shri Madhukar Shetty circle.

The former DG also said that Karnataka is being ruled by a government which includes persons who were dealt by Shetty without fear for serious corruption charges against them.

“He never sought any favour from any politician. He never cultivated the support of his own Bunt community, though he was and will forever remain an officer of whom the Bunt community will always be proud,” Bidari said.

He said there is no concern and regard for honest officers in the incumbent government.

“I knew Madhukar Shetty very well and he always treated me with the affection and respect a son can show to his father. I feel very sad today. I am confident that the righteous people will come to power early and will redeem the honour of Madhukar Shetty, a jewel among the officers, and do justice to his vibrant memory and the values he represented,” he concluded in his post.

The Bengaluru civic body, headed by Congress Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjuna, had announced in July 2019 that as a mark of respect to late IPS officer Madhukar Shetty, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will rename the Varthuru Kodi circle in Whitefield as Madhukar Shetty circle and will install his statue there.

The Mayor announced this after the then DCP of Whitefield, Abdul Ahad, and other friends of Shetty wanted the circle in the locality to be named after Shetty, following which corporator S. Uday Kumar proposed the plan of naming the Kodi circle after Shetty.

The Pallike’s Town Planning Standing Committee approved the proposal of Uday Kumar. According to reports, the funds sanctioned for the development of the ward were supposed be used for installing Shetty’s statue at the circle.

Shetty, a 1999 batch IPS officer, died in December 2018 while undergoing treatment for swine flu at the Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad.

He is remembered for his role in exposing illegal iron ore mining in Ballari, the backyard of powerful mining baron G. Janardhan Reddy. This case led to incumbent Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa resigning from his post then.

Shetty is the son of Kannada journalist Vaddarse Raghurama Shetty, and had worked as the ASP of Bengaluru Rural district and later as the SP of Chamarajanagar and Chikkamagaluru.

