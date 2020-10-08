Ex-DGP Pandey could be star campaigner of JD-U in Bihar polls

Patna, Oct 8 : A day after being denied a poll ticket, ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Thursday said that he is now associated with the JD-U and will take whatever responsibility given by the party leadership.

Pandey also clarified that taking VRS and joining a political party and now not contesting the election are two different things as the party has to decide.

“As a loyal party worker, I will work for the party to the best of my ability,” Pandey said.

“As I am a political personality now, I can contest elections in future,” he said.

Earlier, he also wrote on social media and said that his well wishers are disheartened with the fact that he would not be contesting the election.

According to JD-U insiders, he could be the star campaigner of the party in the polls especially in Buxar, Bhojpur, Tirhut, Begusarai, Jahanabad, Arwal and other places where he was posted as a police officer for a long time.

He further added that there is a buzz within the party that he will be elected as MLC, post election on JD-U quota.

JD-U is feeling the heat now since an AIIMS report hinted at suicide in the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It could be the reason why Pandey was denied a poll ticket.

Pandey came into the limelight after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He went beyond his jurisdiction and sent a Bihar police team to Mumbai for investigation.

Following this, he was criticised by Maharashtra parties including Shiv Sena whose leader Sanjay Raut alleged that Pandey was using the Sushant case to achieve his political ambitions.

Source: IANS

