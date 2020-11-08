Ex-Foreign Minister Krishna congratulates Biden, Harris

Bengaluru, Nov 8 : Former External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna on Sunday congratulated newly-elected US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris for winning the historic 2020 US election.

“Congratulations @JoeBiden on being elected the 46th President and @Kamala Harris Vice-President of the United States of America. All the best!,” tweeted Krishna, who served as India’s Foreign Minister from 2009-12 in the Congress-led UPA-2 government.

Krishna, 88, studied in the US in the late 1950s and early 1960s and graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, and George Washington University Law School in Washington DC as a Fulbright scholar.

Before becoming a central minister, Krishna was Maharashtra Governor (2005-08) in Mumbai and Karnataka Chief Minister (1999-2004).

During his more than 3-year stint as External Affairs Minister, Krishna visited the US a number of times to participate in India-US bilateral meetings and also addressed the United Nations General Assembly.

After more than four decades in the Congress, Krishna joined the ruling BJP in 2017.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.