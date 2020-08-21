Ex-HT journalist gets endless threats for her Hinduphobic tweet

Hyderabad: Journalist Srishti Jaswal who was suspended by Hindustan Times after the controversy erupted over her tweets on Hindu god Lord Krishna has shared her ordeal of losing job and facing online abuse and trolling.

After Several Twitterati had called her tweets ‘derogatory and Hinduphobic’, Jaswal had even apologised for her tweet on July 3. However, according to Jaswal she not only had to lose her job but is also facing online abuse and trolling almost for a month.

Describing her ordeal, in an article written for Stories Asia, Jaswal stated that she has been on the receiving end of “endless murder and rape threats”. She revealed that she even got some abusive videos. Free Press Journal quoted Jaswal as stating: “In that video, flashing my photograph, a naked man was rejoicing in the most disgusting way that I had lost my job. I first saw that video an hour after midnight, in thick of darkness and it scared me to death.”

Not only she was dismissed by her employer – Hindustan Times, her family in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh is also being trolled.

Srishti Jaswal’s tweet of June 29 against Hindu god Lord Krishna had sparked anger and a complaint was registered against her by a man calling himself Gautam Aggarwal, ex-IT Head of BJP IP Extension Mandal, Zila Shahdara, Delhi.

After the “online outrage”, HT tweeted, “Hindustan Times does not endorse Srishti Jaswal’s comments which were made on her personal Twitter handle and in her personal capacity. She has been suspended from duties with immediate effect and a code of conduct committee has been set up to look into the matter.”

