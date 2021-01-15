Ex-IAS officer Arvind Sharma nominated to UP Vidhan Parishad

By IANS|   Published: 15th January 2021 12:53 pm IST
Ex-IAS officer Arvind Sharma nominated to UP Vidhan Parishad

Lucknow, Jan 15 : The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the names of four candidates for the biennial Vidhan Parishad elections, the most significant of them being Arvind Sharma, the former IAS officer who had joined the party on Thursday after taking voluntary retirement from service.

Apart from Sharma, the remaining three candidates have been re-nominated and they include Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and Laxman Prasad Acharya.

The BJP is expected to name six more candidates for the upcoming elections to 12 seats in the upper house.

Party sources said that all the BJP candidates will file nominations together on Monday.

READ:  Right character among netas is in short supply: Vice President

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 15th January 2021 12:53 pm IST
Back to top button