Ex-Info Commissioners appeal for release of Varavara Rao

Hyderabad: Two former central information commissioners have urged the Maharashtra government to immediately release revolutionary writer and poet P. Varavara Rao if the trial could not be completed speedily. Mr Rao has been in judicial custody for the last 18 months in the Bhima Koregaon case related to alleged attempt to murder Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They asked the government to shift the poet to a hospital in Hyderabad or permit his family to travel across the State and meet him in the hospital if his release on bail was not possible. They also suggested facilitating video-conferencing with his wife and daughters besides disclosing the complete details of his medical condition and diagnostic reports.

Former information commissioners Shailesh Gandhi and M. Sridharacharyulu shot a detailed letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and alleged absolute lack of evidence against Mr. Varavara Rao.

The Hindu quoted them as stating, “But, at that time, suddenly the National Investigation Authority NIA has taken over the investigation into its hands and stalled the release of Varavara Rao on bail. So far, no progress in investigation against Varavara Rao is reported by NIA also.”

They demanded Mr. Varavara Rao’s release at least on humanitarian grounds. Mr Rao is at the advanced age of 80 and has several issues. He has the most honest history as a simple teacher, journalist and poet. It was reported that Mr. Varavara Rao fell ill on May 29 and shifted to JJ hospital from Taloja jail in Maharashtra.

