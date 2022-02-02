Ex-IPS officer and BSP leader Praveen Kumar slams CM KCR

Hyderabad: Former IPS officer and State BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar today slammed the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for demanding the Central government to change the present Indian constitution. He said that there was a need to protect the constitution from leaders like KCR. He said that the comments made by the CM were meant to insult the constitution.

Speaking to media persons he said that the constitution was framed after the sacrifices of so many people. He asked the CM if he wanted to change the constitution only to increase his assets and commissions . He said that the CM had forgotten the fact of the formation of Telangana state due to the same constitution.

He said that the CM should apologise to all people of the state for his comments and warned that they would hold agitation programs against the comments of the CM if he did not tender his apologies . He made it Clara that the Telangana state was formed due to article 3 of the Indian constitution. He said that the CM was not eligible for the CM’s post.