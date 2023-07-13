Ex-J&K CMs Omar & Mehbooba claim authorities trying to restrict their movement

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday walked from his high security residence to the party headquarters as he claimed authorities had denied him security vehicles.

Omar said on his Twitter page, “Dear @JmuKmrPolice don’t think that refusing to give me my escort vehicles & ITBP cover will stop me. I’ll walk to where I have to get to & that’s exactly what I’m doing now.”

He later posted another comment on his Twitter page after reaching the Nawa-e-Subha headquarters of the National Conference (NC).

“Now that I’ve got to the office & will go ahead with my programme you will send everything. The fact is @JmuKmrPolice has stopped a lot of my senior colleagues from coming to the @JKNC_ office today by adopting the same tactics of stopping them in their homes. Notable amongst those stopped are Abdul Rahim Rather Sb, @AliMSagar_ Sb, Ali Mohd Dar Sb and others.”

Meanwhile, another former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also told reporters that she had been denied exit from her residence as authorities had placed guards outside her residence to disallow her movement.

There was, however, no official word on whether the two leaders had been denied security to move out of their residences or whether any restrictions had been placed on their free movement.