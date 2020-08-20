Ex-Juventus defender Mauricio Isla joins Flamengo

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th August 2020 11:14 am IST
Ex-Juventus defender Mauricio Isla joins Flamengo

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 20 : Reigning Brazilian and Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo have completed the signing of Chile international right-back Mauricio Isla on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old, who parted ways with Turkey’s Fenerbahce in June, agreed to a deal that runs until December 2022, Flamengo said in a statement late on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“After 12 seasons in Europe, Mauricio Isla returns to South America to join the Libertadores champions. A high-level reinforcement,” the statement read.

Flamengo made the former Juventus and Udinese defender a prime transfer target after the departure of Rafinha to Olympiacos last week. Local media reported that Argentinian giants Boca Juniors had also been interested in the defender.

Isla has been capped 115 times for Chile and was a part of the national team’s 2015 and 2016 Copa America triumphs.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

