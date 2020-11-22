Ex-Karnataka Congress minister arrested in ponzi scam

Bengaluru, Nov 22 : The CBI reportedly arrested former Karnataka Congress minister Roshan Baig for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam in the state, a source said on Sunday.

“Baig was taken into custody and sent to 14-day judicial custody after he was questioned during the day for his involvement in the IMA ponzi scam,” a CBI source told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

Baig (67) is a 7-time legislator from the Shivajinagar assembly segment in the city and was a minister in the Congress and Janata Dal governments.

“Baig was summoned for interrogation to our office earlier in the day and taken into custody on the evidence collected against him in the scam that rocked the state in 2018-19,” the source said.

Source: IANS

