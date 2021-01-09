Ex-Kerala HC judge wants to contest polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9 : Retired Kerala High Court judge Justice Kemal Pasha has said he wants to contest the next Assembly election.

Justice Pasha told IANS that the Congress-led UDF has approached him and offered him a seat but that constituency was not to his liking and if he gets a preferable seat he would consider it.

The retired judge has been very vocal on several social and political issues in the state and has been a critic of the LDF government in the state.

Justice Pasha had produced several landmark judgments and was considered a popular judge during his career.

With Justice Pasha jumping to the UDF bandwagon, the UDF will be boosted as he enjoys credibility among the general public.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary and senior leader Manacadu Suresh said, “A person like Justice Kemal Pasha contesting as a UDF candidate in the next Assembly election is a welcome sign and this will increase the ratings of our party and the UDF. Justice Pasha has been a vocal critic of the ruling parties and has always been a people’s judge.”

