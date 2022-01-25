Ex-Lebanese PM calls to boycott parliamentary polls

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th January 2022 1:25 pm IST
Ex-Lebanese PM calls to boycott parliamentary polls

Beirut: Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri called on members of his Future Movement party to boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“We will continue to serve our people, but our decision is to suspend any role in power, politics and parliament,” said Hariri in a live televised address.

Hariri, a leading Lebanese Sunni politician, said he succeeded in preventing a new civil war in Lebanon but was not able to provide the people with a better life he had promised, reports Xinhua news agency.

MS Education Academy

There will be little positive prospect for Lebanon in the light of Iranian influence, sectarianism, and the collapse of the state, he added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button