Ex-MLA Motkupalli Narasimhulu resigns from BJP, to join TRS

Hyderabad: BJP leader and former MLA Motkupalli Narsimhulu resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. The former MLA, who had left the TDP earlier to join the BJP, stated that his resignation was due to the fact the saffron party “didn’t grant him the recognition he deserved”.

Narsimhulu, in a letter addressed to BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, stated that his resignation was also due to the fact that for all his work he at the least was deserving of the opportunity to be an executive member of the BJP’s central committee.

He also added that he felt sufficiently embarrassed for not being informed about former TRS minister Eatela Rajender’s entry into the BJP. He informed Sanjay Kumar that he was invited to express his views on the Dalit empowerment meeting organized by chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

While expressing unhappiness over his differences with the BJP, Narsimhulu also praised the state government’s Dalit Bhandu scheme introduced by the KCR and that it encouraged Dalits to stand with KCR in the Huzurabad by-election.

He also expressed anger over Eatela Rajender’s entry and stated that the former TRS minister was “corrupt and undeserving of contesting in elections”. Motkupalli Narasimhulu was earlier part of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and post his expulsion, joined BJP in 2019. He has served as the representative of Alair constituency and was later elected as an MLA from Tungaturti constituency in 2009.