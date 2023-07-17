Ex-MP Anjan Kumar Yadav’s son Arvind booked for rioting, attempt to murder

Hyderabad: Hussainialam police on Monday filed a case against general secretary of Indian Youth Congress Arvind Kumar Yadav, son on former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, for alleged trespassing, robbery, rioting and attempt to murder.

The complainant, Avulagadda Madhukar Yadav, a resident of Golla Kidki, Hussainialam, alleged that on Monday morning at 3.30 am, there was a quarrel between Arvind and another person C Prakash Yadav over parking. Prakash is Madhukar’s relative.

During the argument, Arvind, alias Tillu, broke a beer bottle on one Srikanth Yadav’s head. Subsequently, the elder members of the house intervened and dispersed them.

Around 5 am, Arvind returned along with his suppoters — Gopal, Naresh, Mohsin and others. They came with wooden sticks and started throwing bricks at the complainant’s house, and also damaged the furniture.

Later, they trespassed into the house and thrashed Madhukar Yadav with sticks. When a woman, Shobharani tried to rescue him, they slapped her. Later, they went to second floor and caught another person Manohar Yadav and beat him with a wooden sticks, causing to severe injury on his head. During the attack chain, locket, and rings were allegedly robbed by them.

Upon receiving the complaint, Hussainialam police booked Arvind Kumar Yadav and his followers under IPC sections 147, 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 455 (trespass), and 307 (attempt to murder). “We have registered a case against Arvind Kumar Yadav and others, further investigation is underway” said M Narasimha sub-inspector of Hussainilam police station.