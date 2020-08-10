Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee tests corona positive (Ld)

By News Desk 1 Published: 10th August 2020 2:45 pm IST
Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee tests corona positive (Ld)

New Delhi, Aug 10 : Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and asked his contacts to self-isolate and get tested for the virus.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week to please self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19,” the former President tweeted.

Soon after he shared the news, wishes started pouring in from across the political spectrum for his speedy recovery.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted: “I am worried about the news of former President Pranab Mukherjee ji testing positive for Covid-19. I pray to God for your speedy recovery.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “Concerned to hear about former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for Covid-19. My prayers are with him and his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: “Wishing you a speedy recovery sir!.”

The Congress posted on its official Twitter handle: “We wish former President Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery from Covid-19.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Please take care, sir. We are praying for your speedy recovery and good health.”

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said: “The nation’s best wishes are with former President, respected Pranab Da. I am sure he will recover soon from Covid-19.”

Former Union Minister Milind Deora, Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar and several other leaders also wished speedy recovery to Mukherjee.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close