Ex-Prez Mukherjee’s health deteriorate, develops lung infection

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th August 2020 12:22 pm IST
Ex-Prez Mukherjee's health deteriorate, develops lung infection

New Delhi, Aug 19 : Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition deteriorated on Wednesday as he developed lung infection, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said. He has been hospitalized for the past nine days and been on ventilator support following a brain surgery.

The hospital authorities said, “There has been a decline in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranad Mukherjee as he has developed features of lung infection.”

The authorities also stated that the former president continues to be on ventilator support and is currently being managed by a team of specialists.

READ:  Central America battling poverty, weak health systems amid pandemic

Earlier in the day, the former president’s son Abhijit Mukherjee said that his father’s condition continued to be stable. “With all your good wishes and sincere efforts of the doctors, my father is stable now! His vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed! I request you all to pray for his speedy recovery,” Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted at 8.33 a.m.

Mukherjee was also found to be Covid-19 positive when he was admitted on August 10 for the life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot. There has been no improvement in his health status since.

READ:  Rajinikanth 'happy' to hear SP Balasubrahmanyam's health is improving

The veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on August 10 in a critical condition.

Last week, Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee and also a Congress functionary requested and urged, especially media persons, not to call her citing that she needed to keep her phone free for any updates from the hospital.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Health
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Health updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close