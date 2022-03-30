Ex-principal of Maharashtra college who alleged harassment over hijab issues statement

Mumbai: Ex-principal of Maharashtra college Dr. Battull Hammid who has recently alleged harassment over hijab and resigned from the post issued a statement.

As per the media statement, she said, “I had two options, one was surrender and be silent and another one was resign and speak up against the infringement of my Civil and Fundamental rights. So I have decided to resign and to speak up for my dignity, religious identity, and culture”.

Citing the reason for issuing a clarification, she said, “the news of my resignation spread, a number of videos from the side of the Management of VIVA College of Law are regularly being broadcast, twisting the facts regarding my resignation and a vilification campaign was made painting me as publicity-seeker without addressing my actual grievances”.

Sequence of events

Narrating the sequence of events, the principal said that she was appointed as I/C principal of VIVA College of Law Virar following the legal procedure. She also said, “At the time of the interview I came wearing Hijab and they were well acquainted that I strictly followed the traditions of Dawoodi Bohra Muslim women”.

She further mentioned, “As it appears, I became an eyesore to the management committee due to distinct identity wearing Hijab and my religion which was alleged to be not ‘conducive’ to the atmosphere of the college after Karnataka verdict on Hijab”

Speaking about the event which was used by the management to target her, the ex-principal said, “A section among Dawoodi Bohra Muslims wanted to felicitate me in my office and wanted to know the norms of the college for admission in the law college. I allowed them as I felt the visit would benefit the institution. The pleasantries were exchanged there. I had also invited other senior staff to the event into my office. The event passed over without any reaction but after the Karnataka hijab issue came into national galore, I was also targeted questioning this event as the religious activity.”

Continuing her statement, she said, “the management held on me till the LIC (local Inspection committee) visited premises to grant the approval for LL.M Course”.

Disclosing the incidents that took place after the inspection, she said, “the next day when LIC completed its work, one of the senior members of the management committee came to my office during lunchtime to warn me not to exercise in any religious activity in my office and very uncomfortably and disrespectfully dealt with me”.

Ultimately, principal quit the job

After these incidents, the principal ultimately decided to quit the job as it had become impossible for her to continue working in the college.

Speaking about the college, the principal mentioned, “That I would like to humbly state to the benefits of the society at large that the institute run without professional ethics. The procedure and methods are not being followed”.

Sharing her view on the hijab verdict, she said, “The verdict has caused pains to large number of persons like me who suffer but untiringly stand for the constitutional rights and liberty”.