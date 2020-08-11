Ex-SL PM decides to step down as UNP party leader

The UNP leader mentioned seniors Ravi Karunanayake, Vajira Abeywardene, Daya Gamage and Kariyawasam as possible successors

By News Desk 1 Updated: 11th August 2020 1:09 pm IST
Ex-SL PM decides to step down as UNP party leader

Colombo: Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to step down as the leader of the United National Party (UNP), after remaining at the helm for 26 years, it was reported.

His announcement on Monday came almost a week after the August 5 parliamentary elections, where the UNP, one of Sri Lanka’s oldest political parties, did not manage to win any seat.

Addressing the media on Monday evening, UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said that Wickremesinghe has already apprised party seniors of his intention to quit the leadership post, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.

The UNP leader mentioned seniors Ravi Karunanayake, Vajira Abeywardene, Daya Gamage and Kariyawasam as possible successors.

He said the working committee of the party will meet on Friday to discuss about party reforms.

Wickremesinghe took over as party leader in 1994 after from former President D.B. Wijetunga had who resigned.

He then went on to serve as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on three occasions.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close