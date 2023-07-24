Ex-Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar calls on Amit Shah in Delhi

Hyderabad: Former Telangana BJP president and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

Shah also put out a tweet saying he discussed various issues related to Telangana with the Karimnagar MP.

Telangana is scheduled to go the polls later in the year with the saffron party preparing to take on the ruling BRS.

Also Read Ready to discuss Manipur issue in House: Amit Shah in LS

“Always a pleasure to meet Chanakya of Indian politics Shri @AmitShah ji, Hon’ble Home Minister. Under your able guidance and direction, will work to strengthen @BJP4India in Telangana and strive to bring the party to power in state,” Sanjay Kumar tweeted.

Always a pleasure to meet Chanakya of Indian politics Shri @AmitShah ji, Hon’ble Home Minister. Under your able guidance and direction, will work to strengthen @BJP4India in Telangana and strive to bring the party to power in state. https://t.co/2t4DGygrrU — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) July 24, 2023

Earlier this month, in order to quell the internal feud in the state unit, the central leadership of BJP appointed Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as Telangana BJP chief replacing Sanjay Kumar.