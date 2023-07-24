Ex-Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar calls on Amit Shah in Delhi

Telangana is scheduled to go the polls later in the year with the saffron party preparing to take on the ruling BRS.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 24th July 2023 4:07 pm IST
Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar with Union home minister Amit Shah. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: Former Telangana BJP president and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

Shah also put out a tweet saying he discussed various issues related to Telangana with the Karimnagar MP.

“Always a pleasure to meet Chanakya of Indian politics Shri @AmitShah ji, Hon’ble Home Minister. Under your able guidance and direction, will work to strengthen @BJP4India in Telangana and strive to bring the party to power in state,” Sanjay Kumar tweeted.

Earlier this month, in order to quell the internal feud in the state unit, the central leadership of BJP appointed Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as Telangana BJP chief replacing Sanjay Kumar.

